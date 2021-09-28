Mexico is commemorating its 200th anniversary of independence.

Mexico marked the 200th anniversary of its independence from Spain on Monday with a memorial in the capital’s central square that included fireworks, theater, and pyrotechnics.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presided over the event in Mexico City’s Zocalo square, which was once the hub of the Aztec kingdom.

“What we experienced on that day, 200 years ago, irrevocably sealed our political separation from Spain,” stated AMLO, the president’s abbreviation.

Several countries expressed their gratitude, including US President Joe Biden, who stated that his country “has no closer friend than Mexico.”

In a taped video, Biden said, “I look forward to all that our two nations will accomplish together in the years ahead.”

In his remarks, Pope Francis acknowledged the Catholic Church’s “sins” in Mexico.

AMLO has often requested an apology from the Spanish government and the Vatican for the “massacres and persecution” perpetrated in the name of colonizing and evangelizing Mexico’s indigenous peoples.

Pope Francis wrote, “Both my predecessors and I have prayed for pardon for personal and communal sins.”

Organizers employed theater, multimedia displays, and fireworks to portray the country’s pre-Hispanic history, including the battle for independence, in an event that was limited in attendance owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The performance is part of a series of festivities organized by the Mexican government to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the Aztec capital’s establishment and the 500th anniversary of the conquest by the Spanish.

Most Mexicans are of mixed European and indigenous origin, and their attitudes of the conquest’s violence, which forced culture, language, and religion on the country, are varied.

In honor of his work in the recovery of ancient artifacts, Italian general Roberto Riccardi was awarded the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest honor bestowed upon a foreigner.

According to AMLO, 5,746 historical objects have been returned to the country since 2018, the majority of which are archaeological.