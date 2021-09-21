Mexico expresses its desire for a regional migration agreement with the United States.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that Mexico has told the US that it wants a regional accord to deal with the influx of migrants at the two countries’ borders.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday regarding Haitians with refugee status arriving in Brazil and Chile, Ebrard claimed he brought up the proposal.

“I told him that reaching a regional accord would be preferable. We’ll talk about it,” Ebrard tweeted, adding that he wants to raise the subject with Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two senior diplomats “addressed the need for a coordinated regional effort to stop the flow of irregular migration,” the State Department stated following the phone discussion.

Thousands of undocumented migrants, largely Haitians, have arrived at Mexico’s southern border in recent months in search of a new life in the United States.

Authorities in the United States have begun to fly Haitians back to their homeland from the Texas border city of Del Rio, where thousands of people are waiting to enter the nation.

After a perilous journey across a dozen nations, many of them arrived in Mexico from Brazil or Chile, where they had been living as refugees.

Because the surge of Haitians “has swept all of Latin America,” Ebrard told reporters, a regional deal was required.

He stated that the united effort might involve regional and UN support in order to ameliorate the situation in Haiti as quickly as possible.