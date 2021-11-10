Mexico City has set a new world record for the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Guinness World Records stated Wednesday that Mexico City has established a world record for free Wi-Fi access, thanks to thousands of public internet access points throughout the city.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum received the award for the most hotspots (21,500) in a single free citywide Wi-Fi network from official adjudicator Carlos Tapia.

The access sites are dispersed across the nine-million-strong metropolis, particularly in public transportation, however the network can become congested at times.

Some students used the service to take online coursework when schools were shuttered for more than a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Sheinbaum, the goal is to make internet access a right for everyone, especially underprivileged families that do not have it at home.