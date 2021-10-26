Mexico City has begun administering Covid vaccinations to at-risk minors.

Mexico’s capital began administering Covid-19 vaccines to teenagers with chronic conditions on Monday, the latest stage in an immunization campaign in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit countries.

Authorities in Mexico City said that they have begun utilizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate kids aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities.

Paola Abigail Chocooj, a diabetic juvenile of fifteen years old, was among those who took part, some of whom were dressed in their school uniforms.

Ileana Silva, her mother, said she had been “extremely concerned” when the pandemic began about her daughter becoming infected, but that she was now “a little bit calmer.”

The Mexican state of Baja California, which borders the United States, has also begun administering Covid-19 vaccines to youngsters suffering from acute illnesses.

Minors were not included in the Mexican government’s national immunization strategy, claiming that exposing them to the vaccine at a young age could harm their immune systems.

However, a court last month ordered that the program must be amended to ensure that adolescents aged 12 to 17 are fully immunized, a decision that the administration has stated it is reviewing.

At the end of August, around 25 million pupils returned to school, and some parents have taken legal action to have their children vaccinated.

The official Covid-19 death toll in the country of 126 million people is more than 286,000, the fourth highest in the world.

In Mexico, approximately 53.5 million adults have been fully immunized.

In other parts of the area, Nicaragua began immunizing infants as young as two years old with Covid-19 vaccinations created by Cuba on Monday.

Authorities in the Central American country have announced that 2.1 million youngsters and adolescents will be vaccinated willingly.