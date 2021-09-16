Mexican President Felipe Calderon calls on Vice President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on Cuba.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged US President Joe Biden to lift sanctions against Cuba, warning that the measures could spark unrest.

Lopez Obrador made the statement alongside his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was a special guest of honor at a military parade in Mexico City commemorating the country’s independence.

“Hopefully, President Biden, who has adequate political sensitivity,” Lopez Obrador stated, “puts an end to the political grievances against Cuba forever.”

The socialist leader urged Washington to abolish the embargo on Cuba “respectfully,” claiming that “no state has the right to subjugate another people, another country.”

Sanctions have harmed the Cuban people’s well-being, forcing them to challenge their own government, according to Lopez Obrador.

He cautioned, “If this perverted plan succeeds… it will be a horrible and despicable Pyrrhic victory.”

Diaz-Canel hailed Mexico for its “solidarity” at a time when Cuba was being attacked on multiple fronts, he said.

He said the island is facing a “aggressive campaign of hostility, misinformation, manipulation, and lies” on social media, in addition to a US blockade and the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is Diaz-first Canel’s travel outside of the country since the island was rocked by protests in July, which resulted in one death, scores of injuries, and hundreds of arrests.

Mexico and Cuba have a long history of friendly relations.

In 1955, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, an Argentine-born revolutionary, met late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Mexico and joined his guerrilla expedition to Cuba.

Even after Cuba was ousted from the Organization of American States in 1962, Mexico maintained diplomatic relations with the island.

On Saturday in Mexico City, Diaz-Canel will attend a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.