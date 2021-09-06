Mexican Police Dismantle a Migrant Caravan En route to the United States.

On Sunday, Mexican authorities dispersed a caravan of approximately 400 migrants, mostly from Central America, who had hoped to walk to the US border.

Police detained the group as it prepared to depart the town of Huixtla in southern Chiapas state, marking the fourth such parade in a week, according to AFP.

People from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, and Venezuela made up the majority of the group.

Police blocked roadways that the tourists would use to get out of town and onto a northbound highway, making some arrests while others escaped further into Huixtla.

To prevent the caravan from regrouping, police took up positions on the roadway itself.

According to a police source, some 80 persons were arrested and would be deported as a result of the operation.

The operation resulted in the injury of a member of the National Guard, according to authorities.

“We are seeking asylum in Mexico; we do not want to go to the United States,” Alexander, a father escaping violence in El Salvador with his wife and eight-year-old grandson, told AFP.

This caravan had started in the Mexican town of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, as had other recent caravans.

It did so in the face of a large contingent of Mexican national guards intent on preventing asylum seekers from reaching the United States in search of a better life.

Police have used excessive force against the migrants, according to activists and UN officials accompanying them. Two migration agents have been sent on leave after hitting a passenger.

Despite this, the administration has stated that it will continue to try to prevent US-bound migrants from passing through Mexico.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday that he will send a letter to US Vice President Joe Biden renewing his request for the US to offer work visas to Central Americans and Mexicans, as well as address the poverty and violence that are fueling the migrant influx.

Since Biden took office in the White House, promising a more humanitarian approach than Donald Trump, Mexico has seen an increase in the number of undocumented migrants going north.

The Mexican government claims it has deployed over 27,000 security officers to its southern and northern borders in an attempt to stem the influx.