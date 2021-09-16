Mexican lottery winners snare homes from drug lords.

A mystery winner won a property where drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman barely escaped arrest in a special lottery organized by the Mexican government on Wednesday.

The house in Culiacan, Sinaloa, was one of 20 impounded properties that were raffled off in a National Lottery grand draw.

The winning ticket number for the former cartel chief serving a life sentence in a US prison was 1,438,619, but the new owner’s identity was kept hidden.

Guzman eluded a manhunt in 2014 by using the house’s subterranean drainage system, which was worth an estimated $184,000 at the time, but he was apprehended six days later.

In 2015, he was sentenced to a maximum-security jail, but he escaped once more.

The notorious Sinaloa cartel’s elusive leader was finally apprehended in 2016 and deported to the United States the following year.

The other awards were a $3.8 million property in Mexico City that belonged to former Juarez cartel head Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

He was known as “The Lord of the Skies” and was regarded one of Latin America’s most powerful drug traffickers until his death in 1997 while undergoing plastic surgery in Mexico City.

The raffle’s goal, according to Ernesto Prieto, president of the agency in charge of administering seized properties, was to turn “onerous properties with high maintenance expenses” into “a tangible benefit for society.”

A lucky winner in the capital won a box at Mexico City’s renowned Azteca Stadium, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals.

The funds raised would benefit athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the government.