Mexican Beach Resorts are being shaken by drug violence.

Mexican soldiers monitor Tulum’s beach while detectives reconstruct a crime scene in the once-sleepy Caribbean town, which is still reeling from the deaths of two foreigners trapped in gang crossfire.

Lukas Smith, a Canadian tourist visiting the town known for its ancient Mayan ruins, blue lakes, and, more recently, dance music events, wonders if they’re filming a movie.

The troops and forensic experts working at a restaurant in Tulum’s downtown area, on the other hand, are not actors.

Last month, German tourist Jennifer Henzold, 35, and Indian travel blogger Anjali Ryot, 25, were killed in a firefight between rival drug dealers here.

Two more German travelers were hurt, as well as one from the Netherlands.

Another gang gunshot on the Riviera Maya left tourists in bikinis fleeing in terror from a beach near Cancun on Thursday.

Two alleged narcotics dealers were assassinated.

The violence has brought attention to the dark side of Tulum and other Mexican resorts beset by turf disputes between drug trafficking and extortion gangs.

The army and National Guard have recently increased patrols on Tulum’s streets and beaches, with troops riding quad bikes armed with guns and protective vests.

The town of 46,000 people receives over four million tourists each year, many of whom are celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Demi Moore.

But, according to David Ortiz, head of the Tulum Hotel Association, the violence is taking its toll.

He claims that “a lot of it has to do with drug distribution” linked to electronic dance music gatherings.

During the pandemic, many of the world’s biggest tourist spots were closed to visitors, while Mexico remained open.

Tulum attracted visitors who wanted to dance all night in the midst of verdant rainforest, freshwater sinkholes, and beautiful beaches.

According to Ortiz, the large gatherings have created a profitable market for drug dealers.

Tulum’s previously bohemian-chic reputation has been ruined by nightlife events, according to the hotel association.

Bookings for the next season have plummeted by around a fifth as a result of the double homicide, according to Ortiz.

In 2017, three foreigners were among five people killed in a shooting at an electronic music event in Tulum and other Riviera Maya resorts like as Playa del Carmen.

Some tourists, on the other hand, believe the danger is worthwhile.

Luisa Fernanda Jimenez, a 24-year-old Spanish tourist, says she feels comfortable in Mexico despite the need for some measures.

Natalia Lopez, 27, learned about the incident through the media but refuses to let it affect her. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.