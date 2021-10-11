Metal-Eating Bacteria Found in the Andes That Can Eat a Nail in Three Days

Starving microbes that were able to consume a nail in just three days could help clean up mining debris. Metal-eating bacteria being investigated in Chile may also generate a by-product that aids in copper extraction, making copper mining more ecologically benign.

In her lab, Chilean biotechnologist Nadac Reales has been studying extremophiles, creatures that can survive in extremes of temperature, acidity, alkalinity, or chemical concentration.

The 33-year-old researcher is hoping that the creature, Leptospirillum, an iron-oxidizing bacteria, can be used to clean up mining waste, which is a major source of pollution in Chile. Reales came up with the idea while researching the use of microbes to extract copper at a mining site during her time at university.

“I recognized there were many demands in the mining business,” Reales told Agence France-Presse. “For example, what happened with the metallic trash.”

Chile’s mining industry is significant, accounting for 10 to 15% of the South American country’s gross domestic product. This results in a large amount of solid mining trash.

Larger trash pieces, such as giant HGV truck hoppers capable of carrying 50 tons of rubble, cannot be recycled at Chile’s smelting plants, but smaller metallic garbage may. As a result, enormous solid metal trash pieces are strewn around Chile’s northern Atacama Desert.

Reale obtained the Leptospirillum bacteria from the Tatio geysers in Chile’s Andes mountains, around 2.5 miles above sea level and 200 miles from her Antofagasta facility.

The bacteria, which thrive in very acidic environments, took two months to eat through a nail at first. However, when the Leptospirillum population dwindled, future generations developed to better feed themselves.

As a result, after two years of testing, the bacteria’s ability to digest a nail had significantly grown. In just three days, it was able to entirely consume the object.

Not only does the Leptospirillum have exceptional metal dissolving properties, but it also causes no harm to the environment or humans, according to Reale.

In addition, the by-products that bacteria produce when they consume metal can be used to recover copper through a process known as hydrometallurgy. This is a condensed version of the information.