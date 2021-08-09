Mermaids mingle at a US convention as part of our world.

Thousands of people donned tails to dive into a weekend of all things mermaid at the MerMagic convention in Virginia. Tresses swirled and fins shimmered as thousands of people donned tails to dive into a weekend of all things mermaid.

The conference, which takes place at an aquatic center in Manassas, Virginia, in the eastern United States, is advertised as the world’s largest dedicated to mermaids and draws mermaid fans from all walks – or swims – of life.

“It’s really for everyone,” Morgana Alba, a co-founder of the conference, said. “You don’t have to swim to be a mermaid, and you don’t even have to have a tail.”

“There is a mythology about a different form of mermaid in almost every society dating back as far as history has been documented, implying that there is no wrong way to be a mermaid.”

The Society of Fat Mermaids, for example, wanted to amplify that message and attract more enthusiasts of fins.

Che Monique, the society’s creator, said she uses Instagram to share photographs of the group’s members swimming and performing stunts in the pool while dressed as mermaids to inspire others to believe, “Hey, I can do that too.”

However, some people may be put off by the expensive cost of becoming a mermaid.

Thousands of dollars are spent on colorful and ornate garments by many “merfolk,” with much of that money going into custom-made silicone or foam and fabric tails.

Vendors on the trade exhibition floor sold everything from entire tails to headpieces, necklaces, rings, and apparel to adorn and finish a mermaid’s look.

“This is definitely not a cheap hobby,” mermaid Jasmine Glover told AFP, estimating the cost of the tail she wore at the convention to be between $2,000 and $3,000.

Then there are the costs of gaining lifeguard and free diving certifications, which she explained are necessary “to ensure my safety.”

Several hundred merfolk gathered on the edge of the enormous pool for a group shot and an open water swim at the aquatic center around midday.

Others came in a competitive spirit and competed in the Mer-Olympics or the Miss Mermaid USA Pageant, while others were there just for pleasure.

Hannah Sayward, a brilliant flower crown atop her tumbling blonde locks and her glittering pastel-hued tail fanning across the poolside, exclaimed, “I think it’s actually very beautiful.”

“People used to believe in mermaids, and now they don’t, but mermaids were made real by a group of people with a dream and a will.”