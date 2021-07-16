Merkel’s White House farewell is overshadowed by deadly floods.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s diplomatic farewell to the White House on Thursday was overshadowed by fatal flooding in her home country and a long-running feud with her American hosts over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Merkel’s one-day stay at the White House had all the signs of a valedictory departure for one of Europe’s top political figures, despite the Biden administration’s assurance that it was a “working visit.”

At a joint press conference, President Joe Biden said, “I want to take a moment to honor the historic aspect of her chancellorship: the first woman chancellor in German history, the first chancellor from former East Germany.”

“Chancellor Merkel has visited here on numerous occasions during the previous 16 years. In fact, she knows the Oval Office as well as I do,” Biden remarked, pointing out that Merkel has already seen four US presidents.

Merkel, who will retire in September, addressed her host as “dear Joe.”

She had earlier praised her “relationship” with the US and its commitment “to a free and democratic Germany” during a meeting with Biden in the Oval Office.

The news of catastrophic floods in Germany and Belgium, which has killed at least 59 people and left many more missing, has placed a pall over the meeting.

It was a day “marked by terror, sorrow, and suffering,” Merkel said, adding that “hundreds of thousands of people were suddenly confronted with calamity.”

“My heart and empathy go out to all of those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy, or who are still concerned about the fate of others who are still missing,” she said.

Biden opened his news conference remarks by offering his “sincere sympathies” for the “tragedy.”

Merkel began her visit with a brunch at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. She then proceeded from the news conference to a White House dinner with some high-profile visitors from previous administrations with whom she had worked.

Two past secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell, were among those there, as was Antony Blinken, the current secretary of state and architect of Biden’s revitalized transatlantic focus.

Despite their mutual appreciation, Merkel will depart the United States without seeing progress on the thorny issue of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

The massive pipeline will transport Russian natural gas to Germany, the largest economy in Europe.

Not only will it avoid Ukraine, raising suspicions that Russia is purposely hurting the economy of its neighbor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.