Merkel’s hometown is a safe haven from the outside world.

Angela Merkel can get away from the crucible of her office, see the individuals she’s known the longest, and let her hair down just 90 minutes from Berlin.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the charming town of Templin, population 16,000, is celebrating its 750th birthday one year late this year.

It’s where Merkel grew up, in the verdant Uckermark, filled with glittering lakes hidden in dense pine forests, and it’s acted as a refuge for her during her 16 years in office.

Merkel chose to pay respect to her hometown on a recent late summer day, just weeks before she quits from politics.

“Despite all the governmental surveillance and lack of freedom,” she remarked, referring to the former GDR’s repressive system. “Here in Templin, I have many happy recollections of my childhood and youth.

“This is where I came from, this is where my roots are, and they will always be here,” she told a crowd of roughly 100 people who had gathered to see her.

Merkel was born in the bustling port city of Hamburg in 1954, but when she was a baby, her pastor father transferred the family to communist East Germany, where she stayed until she was three years old.

To prevent a mass departure of its inhabitants, the Stalinist regime would lock its borders and construct the Berlin Wall three years later.

Horst Kasner, her father, operated a Lutheran theological seminary in an officially anti-religious dictatorship to address a chronic shortage of clergy.

Herlind, an English teacher, was forced to leave her job due to prohibitions on teaching the “enemy language” and became a stay-at-home mother for her three children: Angela, the oldest, Marcus, born in 1957, and Irene, seven years younger.

While running a home for the disabled next door, they lived in a spacious house painted green and yellow on the edge of a wood. Both structures are still standing.

Although she went on to university, the future chancellor maintained ties with Templin, traveling to see her family and eventually purchasing her own modest vacation home nearby.

Both of her parents are buried here, and she had a close relationship with both of them.

Merkel launched a new daycare center and planted a lime tree in the local “people’ garden” on a bright September afternoon in Templin, which is still surrounded by an unbroken medieval city wall.

