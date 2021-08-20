Merkel’s final Putin visit is expected to be clouded by the Afghan crisis.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a farewell visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, with Afghanistan expected to be the final twist in their long and difficult relationship.

Merkel and Putin have rarely agreed on anything during Merkel’s 16 years in power, from alleged cyberattacks to the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Her return to Moscow, most likely for a farewell visit, coincides with the one-year anniversary of the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which drove ties to new lows as Germany blamed Russia.

Now, as Merkel prepares to leave politics after the German election on September 26, the Afghan issue could be the newest point of contention between the two leaders.

While Merkel has branded the Taliban’s re-establishment as “bitter,” Russia has taken a more sympathetic approach.

Moscow is attempting to reach out to the Taliban, with top diplomat Sergei Lavrov hailing it as a “good signal” that the Islamists are “declaring and in practice demonstrating their willingness to respect the opinions of others.”

Merkel, a Russian speaker who grew up in the former communist East Germany behind the Iron Curtain, will be making her 20th trip to Russia.

Afghanistan, as well as Ukraine, would “certainly” be discussed, according to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

On Sunday, Merkel will fly to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid ongoing concerns over Moscow’s army buildup along Ukraine’s borders.

Merkel’s main effort has been securing peace in Ukraine, and she will want to avoid giving the impression that the peace process has “become a political zombie,” according to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine.

Merkel may also seek assurances from Ukraine over Nord Stream 2, a contentious gas pipeline that would increase natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

Several EU countries and the United States objected to the project because it bypassed Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, depriving the country of much-needed transit payments.

However, in July, the US and Germany reached an agreement to allow it to be completed, which included a threat of sanctions on Russia if it used energy as a weapon against Ukraine.

The “still unsolved” Navalny case, according to Seibert, will be discussed during Friday’s meetings and has put a “huge load” on the relationship with Russia.

The Kremlin critic was given medical attention. Brief News from Washington Newsday.