Merkel’s Farewell Tour Highlights Germany’s Priority for Israel’s Security.

During a farewell visit to Israel on Sunday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel’s security will remain a top priority for “every German government,” nearing the end of her 16-year tenure in office.

Merkel expressed confidence that whoever succeeds her as chancellor will be similarly devoted to Israel’s security. She spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before touring the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

“It has been able to reset and repair contacts after the crimes against humanity of the Shoah (Holocaust),” Merkel remarked.

“I’d want to take this opportunity to emphasize that Israel’s security will always be a top priority and a top priority for every German administration.”

It was “moving” that Israel had learned to trust postwar Germany, but she stressed that this “faith must always show itself.”

Bennett commended Merkel with forging an unparalleled link between the two countries, referring to her as “Europe’s moral compass” because of her pro-Israel stance.

Merkel had planned to visit in August, but had to postpone her trip due to the disorderly withdrawal of US and coalition soldiers from Afghanistan, including German troops. As chancellor, she is making her eighth trip to Israel.

Merkel, on the other hand, had no intentions to meet Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Merkel had significant dealings as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2021. In June, Netanyahu was deposed by Bennett’s ideologically varied alliance.

In addition, the chancellor has no plans to meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

Germany has supported for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during Merkel’s leadership, but campaigners have criticized her for insufficiently pressuring Israel to stop its 1967 military occupation of Palestinian territory.

Merkel told reporters that she and Bennett had “not yet” talked about Israel’s West Bank settlements, which Palestinians believe would be the center of a future state.

Bennett reiterated his opposition to a Palestinian state, claiming that it would “quite likely” turn into a terrorist state “around seven minutes from my house.”

Instead, he stated that he was focused on improving Palestinian economic conditions.

Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine director, Omar Shakir, chastised Merkel for referring to Israel’s 54-year occupation as “temporary.”

“The Merkel government has been able to avoid dealing with the realities of apartheid and the persecution of millions of Palestinians by maintaining this fiction,” he added in a statement.

In the decades following WWII, Germany and Israel had strong diplomatic connections, with Berlin devoted to the Jewish state’s survival.

