Merkel’s Candidate Is Trying To Turn The Election Debate Around.

One of the last possibilities for Germany’s struggling chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, from Angela Merkel’s conservative camp, to reduce the gap with his centre-left competitor is a televised election debate on Sunday.

In the second of three primetime debates, Laschet will face off against Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock of the left-leaning Greens, two weeks before voters go to the polls.

In Europe’s top economy, the first general election since the end of the Merkel era has turned into an unexpected nail-biter.

According to polls, support for Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU party has plummeted to historic lows of around 20%, while the SPD has surged ahead to roughly 26%.

With the Greens polling at 15%, a variety of coalitions are possible – but observers think one-time favourite Laschet’s chances of winning are dwindling fast.

The discussion, according to Bild, might be make-or-break for Laschet.

It wrote, “To alter the tide, he needs a decisive success.”

Laschet’s performance in the first debate last month, when Scholz was deemed the winner, left viewers dissatisfied.

Following a series of gaffes, including being caught on camera laughing during a homage to victims of Germany’s deadly floods in July, Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, has been on a downhill spiral.

Scholz, on the other hand, has conducted a flawless campaign despite being characterized as wooden and uncharismatic.

Despite coming from an opposing party, the 63-year-old has positioned himself as the continuity candidate and obvious heir to Merkel’s legacy as vice-chancellor and custodian of the nation’s finances.

On September 26, the CDU/CSU alliance, which has dominated Germany’s postwar politics, faces a “historic failure,” according to Der Spiegel, a weekly news magazine.

Conservatives have attacked Scholz, accusing him of riding Merkel’s coattails and attempting to pull Germany to the left, in a sign of growing unease.

Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power and had sworn not to participate in the election campaign, has now entered the fray.

She accompanied Laschet to a flood-affected area and used a speech in parliament this week to promote him as the best candidate to succeed her, claiming that he stood for “stability” and “centrism.”

Scholz was also chastised by Merkel for not explicitly ruling out a collaboration with the radical-left Linke party, which wants NATO disbanded.

The Linke is now polling at 6% and may possibly be elected.