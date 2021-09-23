Merkel’s Ambivalent Legacy: Austerity, Far-Right, and Uyghurs

Crises have a way of bringing down leaders. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, is not one of them.

During his 16 years in power, the veteran shepherded Germany through the financial crisis of 2008 and the accompanying eurozone debt crisis, as well as the 2015 refugee inflow and the current coronavirus outbreak.

“Merkel has been through more global crises than Macron, Johnson, and Trump combined,” the Zeit weekly remarked, referring to contemporaries in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Even in the waning weeks of her reign, she was well adored at home and abroad, and her legacy is defined by both light and shadows.

Merkel defeated then-incumbent chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of the Social Democrats by a razor-thin margin in 2005, putting her conservative CDU-CSU combination on the way to power for the next decade.

Merkel’s popularity peaked in 2013, when she led the conservatives to a landslide victory with 41.5 percent of the vote. She was able to close a vital TV election discussion that year with the simple closing lines “you know me” because of her track record.

However, a succession dilemma in her party has hampered her withdrawal from politics.

Merkel’s first selections to succeed her, Ursula von der Leyen and subsequently Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, had to bury their dreams well before the election year began due to a series of errors.

Armin Laschet, her party’s current chancellor candidate, is trailing Social Democrat competitor Olaf Scholz, with the conservative CDU-CSU on track to achieve its lowest-ever vote share of well under 30% in Sunday’s election.

Germany, often derided as Europe’s sick man, has solidified its position as the bloc’s economic engine under Merkel’s leadership.

Even as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic, unemployment is at historic lows — 5.7 percent in July.

Budget surpluses dating back to 2012 helped the aging country to pay down a massive debt mountain, providing a cushion against the impact of the health crisis.

Germany’s concentration on balanced budgets, on the other hand, has left a foul taste in the mouths of southern Europeans who have been pummeled by the banking and eurozone debt crises.

When Greece was on the verge of economic collapse, Merkel appeared to dismiss demands for debt relief, sparking massive protests across the country.

While he is credited with obtaining substantial European bailouts that spared Greece from defaulting on its debt, he did so at a high social cost, including massive job losses.

Covid-19, on the other hand, compelled her to reverse her attitude on European debt mutualization.

