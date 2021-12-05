Merkel’s Ambivalent Legacy: Austerity, Far Right, and Feminism

Crises have a way of bringing down leaders. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, is not one of them.

During his 16 years in power, the veteran shepherded Germany through the financial crisis of 2008 and the related eurozone debt crisis, as well as the 2015 refugee inflow and the subsequent coronavirus pandemic.

Even in the closing days of her rule, she was well admired at home and abroad, and her legacy is defined by both light and shadows.

Merkel defeated incumbent chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of the Social Democrats by a razor-thin margin in 2005, propelling her conservative CDU-CSU combination to power for the next decade.

Merkel’s popularity peaked in 2013, when she led the conservatives to a landslide victory with 41.5 percent of the vote.

She was able to close a vital TV election discussion that year with the simple closing lines “you know me” because of her track record.

Her withdrawal from politics, however, was clouded by a succession crisis within her party, which culminated in a humiliating defeat in September’s general elections, which forced the party into opposition for the next four years.

Germany’s position as Europe’s sick man was reinforced under Merkel’s watch as the continent’s economic powerhouse.

Even as the economy struggles to cope with the effects of the pandemic, unemployment is at record lows — 5.3 percent in November.

Budget surpluses dating back to 2012 helped the aging country to pay down a massive debt mountain, providing a cushion against the impact of the health crisis.

Germany’s concentration on balanced budgets, on the other hand, has left a foul taste in the mouths of southern Europeans who have been pummeled by the banking and eurozone debt crises.

When Greece was on the verge of economic collapse, Merkel appeared to dismiss demands for debt relief, sparking massive protests across the country.

While he is credited with obtaining substantial European bailouts that spared Greece from defaulting on its debt, he did so at a high social cost, including massive job losses.

Covid-19, on the other hand, compelled her to reverse her attitude on European debt mutualization.

Merkel, on the other hand, spearheaded the EU’s 800-billion-euro ($950-billion) recovery fund, which sees the European Commission raise funds by issuing bonds on behalf of all 27 EU states.

In the aftermath of the Fukushima accident in 2011, Merkel made the unexpected decision to shut down Germany’s nuclear power facilities, kicking off the “Energiewende” — the transition to sustainable energy.

However, as the country struggled to ramp up, the abrupt policy shift necessitated a larger reliance on coal energy during the transition period. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.