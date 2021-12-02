Merkel Selects Punkrocker’s ‘Highlight’ For Farewell Parade.

Angela Merkel’s ceremonial farewell on Thursday, after 16 years in power, will feature a communist-era classic by the “godmother of punk,” hand-picked by the outgoing German chancellor.

Soldiers in full regalia will take part in the highly organized event, which will be accompanied by a marching band playing traditional military music as well as Merkel’s personal playlist.

Nina Hagen’s East German pop song “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” (You forgot the color film) is one of three pieces of music Merkel chose to be played during the military tattoo.

The formal send-off comes only days before Germany’s parliament is set to officially elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Merkel’s successor, ending 16 years of conservative rule and placing the centre-left politician in control.

Merkel, who is well-known for her regular attendance at the Bayreuth opera festival, which honors composer Richard Wagner, startled both military band commanders and political pundits with her odd selection.

When asked about the choice at a news conference on Thursday, Merkel said it reminded her of her childhood in communist East Germany.

“The song was one of my favorites as a kid… The song was also written in East Germany, and it is still popular in an area that used to be my constituency. So everything is in order today “she stated

Merkel was born in Hamburg, but her father, a Lutheran priest and schoolteacher, relocated the family to a small-town parish in the communist East at a time when tens of thousands of people were fleeing the country.

Hagen began her career in the East and then moved to West Germany, where she rose to prominence in the punk culture of the 1980s.

A music corps clarinetist composed an orchestral version of the song, which was initially issued in 1974, especially for the celebration.

Merkel’s choice included Hildegard Knef’s touching sixties song “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen regen” (It should rain red roses for me) and the hymn “Grosser Gott, wir loben dich” (Holy God, we worship thy name).

Merkel’s decisions demonstrated her ability to “convey signals better with gestures than with words,” according to the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The military ceremonial, known as a “grosser Zapfenstreich,” dates back to the sixteenth century and is the German army’s highest honor.

Because of the recent spike in coronavirus infections in Germany, attendance at the ceremony in front of Germany’s defense ministry in Berlin will be limited.

Guests will be required to present identification. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.