Merkel Selects Punkrocker’s ‘Highlight’ For Farewell Parade.

Angela Merkel stunned observers when she chose a communist-era classic by Nina Hagen, the “godmother of punk,” as the soundtrack for her ceremonial goodbye on Thursday after 16 years in government.

Soldiers dressed in full regalia and carrying flaming torches will take part in the highly organized evening extravaganza, which will be accompanied by a marching band playing traditional military music as well as Merkel’s personal playlist.

The formal send-off comes only days before Germany’s parliament is set to officially elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Merkel’s successor, ending 16 years of conservative dominance and placing the centre-left politician in control.

Merkel, who is well-known for her regular visit at the Bayreuth opera festival, which is devoted to composer Richard Wagner, startled military band commanders and political pundits with her unconventional military pomp playlist.

When it was their turn to bow out, Helmut Kohl chose Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and Gerhard Schroeder chose Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” but Merkel chose Nina Hagen’s East German pop tune “Du hast dem Farbfilm vergessen” (You forgot the color film).

When asked about the choice at a news conference on Thursday, Merkel said it reminded her of her childhood in communist East Germany.

“The song was one of my favorites as a kid… The song was also written in East Germany, and it is still popular in an area that used to be my constituency. So everything is in order today “explained the 67-year-old.

Merkel was born in Hamburg, but her father, a Lutheran priest and schoolteacher, relocated the family to a small-town parish in the communist East at a time when tens of thousands of people were fleeing the country.

Hagen began her career in the East and then moved to West Germany, where she rose to prominence in the punk culture of the 1980s.

In the song, Hagen laments that “no one would believe how wonderful it was here” because her lover failed to pack color film for the camera on their vacation.

A music corps clarinetist composed an orchestral version of the song, which was initially issued in 1974, especially for the celebration.

While few were shocked by Merkel’s choice of the hymn “Grosser Gott, wir loben dich” (Holy God, we adore thy name), many were taken aback by the third song, Hildegard Knef’s moving sixties ballad “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen regen” (It should shower red roses for me).

According to Spiegel, the tearjerker is “unexpectedly romantic for a lady with the sober, pragmatic manner of governance.”

