Merkel says Israel’s security will remain a top priority during her farewell tour.

During a farewell tour in Israel on Sunday, Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said Israel’s security will be a key priority for “every German government,” nearing the end of her 16-year stint in office.

Merkel spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before touring Yad Vashem, Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial, on her eighth and final visit to Israel before retiring from politics.

“It has been possible to reset and repair relations between Germany after the crimes against humanity of the Shoah (Holocaust),” Merkel remarked, standing behind Bennett.

“I’d want to take this opportunity to emphasize that Israel’s security will always be a top priority and a top priority of every German administration.”

Bennett commended Merkel with forging “never-stronger” connections between the countries and dubbed her “Europe’s moral compass” because of her support for Israel.

Prior to the visit, Bennett stated that he and Merkel will address regional security, “particularly the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Merkel had planned to visit in August, but had to postpone her trip due to the disorderly withdrawal of US and coalition soldiers from Afghanistan, including German troops.

The physicist, who is 67 years old, will be awarded an honorary degree by Haifa’s Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.

Merkel, on the other hand, has no intentions to meet Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Merkel had significant dealings as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2021. In June, Netanyahu was deposed by Bennett’s ideologically varied alliance.

In addition, the chancellor has no plans to meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

Germany has supported for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict under her leadership, but campaigners have criticized Merkel for not pressuring Israel to stop its 1967 military occupation of Palestinian territories.

Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine director, Omar Shakir, chastised Merkel for referring to Israel’s 54-year occupation as “temporary.”

“The Merkel government has been able to avoid dealing with the realities of apartheid and the persecution of millions of Palestinians by maintaining this fiction,” he added in a statement.

“The incoming German administration should prioritize human rights in its policies toward Israel and Palestine,” he concluded.

Over 600,000 Israeli settlers have migrated into the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope will eventually form part of a future state.

Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a siege on the two million people who live there.

In the decades following WWII, Germany and Israel developed strong diplomatic connections.