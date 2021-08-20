Merkel said that despite their “deep differences,” Moscow and Berlin should talk.

In her final working visit to Russia before stepping down as leader next month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reminded Russian President Vladimir Putin that despite their “deep differences,” Moscow and Berlin should dialogue.

Merkel’s visit to Moscow falls on the one-year anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on now-detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose life was spared by Berlin physicians.

Her advisers have stated that the meeting’s timing is not coincidental.

Merkel told Putin in a televised conversation before the talks at the Kremlin, “Even though we have serious issues, we are talking to one another and it should stay that way.”

“We have a lot to talk about,” she added, mentioning a number of topics on the table, including the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan.

They are also scheduled to discuss the festering war in eastern Ukraine as well as Russia’s ally Belarus’ authoritarian crackdown.

Putin gave Merkel flowers, a gesture he saves for female leaders, and expressed his desire that the visit would be more than just a “farewell,” but a “serious” one.

Merkel did not address Navalny in her opening remarks, despite the fact that she will leave parliament after the German elections on September 26.

After testing in European laboratories revealed Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok chemical weapon, she blamed the attack on the Kremlin and demanded his release. Putin has categorically denied any involvement.

Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said the incident had placed a “great strain” on bilateral relations.

Seibert claimed earlier this week that his demands had not been met and that the situation was still “unresolved.”

In a phone chat with Putin on the eve of Merkel’s visit, French President Emmanuel Macron urged him to release Navalny, according to the Elysee.

After meeting with the Kremlin boss, who seldom hosts Western guests in Moscow, the chancellor will go to Russia’s competitor Ukraine.

Merkel, a former KGB agent stationed in East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak the same language.

Despite poor relations caused by topics ranging from alleged cyberattacks to the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria during the chancellor’s 16 years in power, the duo always maintained contact.

Merkel paid a visit to Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, where he was being treated for a near-fatal poisoning.

Navalny is currently being imprisoned in a high-security prison colony in Pokrov, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.

He was charged with fresh charges this month, which may add three years to his sentence. He could only if he was found guilty. Brief News from Washington Newsday.