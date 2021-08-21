Merkel Rides to the Rescue as the Conservatives’ fortunes plummet.

Angela Merkel handed her would-be successor Armin Laschet a resounding endorsement on Saturday, in an attempt to shore up his stumbling election campaign, which has sparked fears that their party would be forced out of power.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance has led Germany in several coalitions since taking power in 2005, but her retirement from politics has left the country’s prospective new government wide open.

The 67-year-old veteran will stand down after the September 26 elections, and she has remained tight-lipped about who she would like to succeed her.

However, she turned out on Saturday to support Laschet at a major election campaign rally.

“Placing the individual and their inviolable dignity at the center of everything has always been vital to him… At the gathering, she stated, “I am deeply confident that it is precisely with this approach that (he) will serve the people of Germany as chancellor.”

While Merkel’s popularity has remained stable in the last years of her presidency, Laschet has struggled to get traction with voters.

According to the most current polls, their conservative alliance now has a two-point lead over their junior coalition allies, the Social Democrats, who have made significant advances in recent weeks to overtake the Greens.

According to a poll released on Friday, just as many Germans want the Social Democrats to lead the next government as the conservatives, indicating a worrying five-point decrease in support for the CDU-CSU since early August.

Earlier this year, frustration with the government over the coronavirus epidemic had weighed on the conservatives’ popularity, but the atmosphere had improved as more Germans were vaccinated and restrictions were removed.

As its leader was engaged in a plagiarism issue and other gaffes, an initial increase in support for the Greens faded, giving the conservatives a large lead in polls heading into the summer.

The mood changed significantly in July, when Laschet was spotted giggling with local politicians in the background while Germany’s president delivered a speech grieving the victims of terrible floods.

Conservatives have been unable to reverse a downward trend in popularity since the disaster.

The Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan adds to the strain on Merkel’s government, which has been chastised for failing to foresee the situation sooner.

On the eve of Saturday’s demonstration, criticism from a number of backbenchers was published in the German daily Bild. Brief News from Washington Newsday.