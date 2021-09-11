Merkel Makes a Pleading to Belarus Concerning Border “Hybrid Attacks”

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, urged Belarus to assist migrants rather than attempting to transfer them across the border into the European Union, calling such attempts “hybrid attacks.”

Merkel addressed the influx of refugees – largely from the Middle East – into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland during a visit to Poland.

“The plea to Belarus is to recognize that defenseless individuals from other regions are being used as targets of hybrid attacks,” Merkel said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“I believe that carrying out such hybrid attacks on the backs of individuals is simply unacceptable,” the chancellor said, adding that she had discussed the problem with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Humanitarian organizations should assist migrants, she said, and “the Polish side must also be open to this.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is suspected by the EU of orchestrating the flow of migrants across the border in retribution for the EU’s increasingly harsh sanctions against his regime.

In recent months, thousands of migrants have crossed or attempted to cross the border, an unprecedented number for the region.

Poland retaliated by sending 2,000 troops to the border, starting work on a barbed wire border fence, and declaring a state of emergency along the Belarusian border.

Critics have accused Poland’s right-wing populist government of using migration for electoral gain and neglecting to offer proper assistance to migrants.

Merkel stated that this will be her final trip to Warsaw as chancellor, as she will be stepping down after the elections later this month.

Next Monday, she’ll fly to Paris for a final working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.