Merkel Is Struggling To Assuage Ukraine’s Concerns About Nord Stream 2.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that the Nord Stream 2 project, which would transport Russian gas to Europe once it is built, is a “dangerous geopolitical weapon.”

The remarks came as the two leaders met for the final time in Kiev, days after Merkel held farewell talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Merkel will leave office after 16 years in power next month.

Bypassing Ukraine and denying the Western ally vital gas transit money Nord Stream 2 is expected to increase Russian natural gas imports to Germany, Europe’s largest economy, at a cost of at least $1.5 billion per year, according to Kiev.

Kiev is adamantly opposed to the pipeline, claiming that it will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy and strengthen Moscow’s geopolitical clout.

During a joint press conference with Merkel, Zelensky said, “We regard this project completely through the lens of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin.”

While the primary dangers following the completion of the $12 billion pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea would be “bearing by Ukraine,” he added that it would be perilous “for all of Europe.”

Merkel stated that Germany and the United States agreed that “gas must not be exploited as a geopolitical weapon.”

“It will come down to whether the transit deal via Ukraine is extended — the sooner the better,” she said, referring to Moscow’s agreement with Kiev, which is set to expire in 2024.

While the pipeline’s construction caused problems between Germany and the United States, Washington finally lifted sanctions against the pipeline’s Russian-controlled builder.

Merkel reassured Zelensky on Sunday, adding that the Germany-US agreement stipulated “sanctions” if gas was “used as a weapon.”

She stated that these agreements are “binding for future German governments.”

She also stated that she had talked with Putin the possibility of extending Russia’s transit agreement with Ukraine beyond 2024.

“We feel a unique responsibility” and “understand President Zelensky’s major concerns,” she said. “They are taken very seriously by us.”

However, the Ukrainian president claimed that when he and Merkel discussed the extension, he only heard “quite vague stuff.”

Aside from the pipeline, the two leaders spoke on Ukraine’s long-running conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east, which has killed over 13,000 lives.

Merkel has aided in the mediation of the conflict, which erupted in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

The next year, she was instrumental in the signing of the Minsk peace accords, which helped to end the worst fighting.

