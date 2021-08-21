Merkel hopes to ride to the rescue as the Conservatives’ fortunes plummet.

Angela Merkel will try on Saturday to boost the chances of her potential successor, Armin Laschet, whose low poll ratings a month before elections have fueled fears that his party would lose power.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance has led Germany in several coalitions since taking power in 2005, but her retirement from politics has left the country’s prospective new government wide open.

After the September 26 elections, the 67-year-old veteran will step aside.

While her popularity has remained stable in the last years of her reign, the man vying to succeed her has struggled to gain traction with voters.

According to the most current polls, their conservative alliance now has a two-point lead over their junior coalition allies, the Social Democrats, who have made significant advances in recent weeks to overtake the Greens.

According to a poll released on Friday, just as many Germans want the Social Democrats to lead the next government as the conservatives, indicating a worrying five-point decrease in support for the CDU-CSU since early August.

Merkel will intervene at an election rally in Berlin on Saturday to help halt the support hemorrhage for the conservatives, who are in desperate need of a boost.

Earlier this year, frustration with the government over the coronavirus epidemic had weighed on the conservatives’ popularity, but the atmosphere had improved as more Germans were vaccinated and restrictions were removed.

As its leader was engaged in a plagiarism issue and other gaffes, an initial increase in support for the Greens faded, giving the conservatives a large lead in polls heading into the summer.

The mood changed significantly in July, when Laschet was spotted giggling with local politicians in the background while Germany’s president delivered a speech grieving the victims of terrible floods.

Conservatives have been unable to reverse a downward trend in popularity since the disaster.

The Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan adds to the strain on Merkel’s government, which has been chastised for failing to foresee the situation sooner.

On the eve of Saturday’s rally, a chorus of backbenchers voiced their displeasure, with the Bild daily reporting MPs reportedly urging Laschet to resign for the sake of the party.

Bild quoted CDU politician Sylvia Pantel as stating, “A rapid and severe reaction is better than going down together.”

There is also a possibility of uneasiness among the conservative camp. Brief News from Washington Newsday.