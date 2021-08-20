Merkel has asked Putin to release Navalny, a Kremlin critic.

On the anniversary of a nerve-agent attack on the lawmaker, whose life was spared by Berlin physicians, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Russian President Vladimir Putin to release his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny.

Merkel, who suspects Moscow for the poisoning, stated while standing next to Putin at a Kremlin press conference, “I demanded from the Russian leader that he liberate Navalny.”

“And I made it clear that we will keep doing it,” she said, describing Navalny’s situation as “distressing.”

Putin referred to his opponent as “the defendant,” despite the fact that he denies ordering the poisoning and refuses to utter Navalny’s name in public. Navalny was not imprisoned for his political activities, according to him, but for “criminal offenses.”

“I would ask that the Russian Federation’s judicial rulings be respected,” he stated, claiming that Russia has a democratic political system.

“The fight against corruption should not be used to pursue political goals,” Putin, who has been in power since 2000, said of Navalny’s investigation into Russia’s political elite’s wealth.

In a phone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron also begged Putin to release Navalny.

The UK issued further sanctions on Friday against five people it believes are Russian security operatives engaged in the poisoning.

In the historic visit, Merkel’s final to Russia before leaving office next month, the two also discussed Afghanistan and Ukraine.

After meeting with the Kremlin boss, who seldom hosts Western guests in Moscow, the chancellor will go to Russia’s competitor Ukraine.

Merkel, a former KGB agent stationed in East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak the same language.

Despite poor relations, the couple maintained a dialogue throughout the chancellor’s 16 years in power.

Merkel paid a visit to Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, where he was being treated for a near-fatal poisoning.

Navalny is currently being imprisoned in a high-security prison colony in Pokrov, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.

He was charged with fresh charges this month, which may add three years to his sentence. If proven guilty, he might only be released in 2024, the year Russia’s presidential election is set to take place.

Navalny’s team issued a message from prison on his Instagram on Friday, saying the 20th of August was his “second birthday,” referring to the day he feared “he died” after losing consciousness on a flight over Siberia.

He expressed his gratitude. Brief News from Washington Newsday.