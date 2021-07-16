Merkel gives Biden a headache over Nord Stream 2, despite Russia’s fears.

While President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have stated that they are united against Russian aggression, the two are at odds over a gas pipeline that critics worry will give Moscow the geopolitical upper hand.

Biden’s remarks at a press conference on Thursday, during Merkel’s probable final visit to the White House, focused on defending NATO against the threat posed by Moscow.

Opponents of the Nord Stream 2 project, which would pump gas from the Russian Arctic to Germany and is led by Russian state energy corporation Gazprom and its partners, argue that it would offer the Kremlin as much influence as any military advantage.

After the pair failed to reach an agreement on the $11 billion project, Biden stated on Thursday, “Good friends may disagree.”

Nonetheless, Biden stated that the two are “completely unified in our opinion” that Russia cannot use energy as a political weapon against its neighbors.

For a long time, the pipeline has been a source of contention between Berlin and Washington. Germany sees it as a method to ensure a low-cost gas supply at a time when European producers are cutting output.

Biden and the Trump administration before him, as well as Germany’s neighbors and some US politicians, are concerned that Russia will use the 764-mile pipeline to impose pressure on Europe.

Following the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Merkel has faced domestic pressure to sabotage the initiative.

She also attempted to alleviate concerns that the pipeline would harm Ukraine by bypassing it and depriving Kyiv of important transit payments. She stressed that Ukraine remain a transit country after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin this week, adding that Germany would “actively” respond if Russia did not respect Ukraine’s sovereign rights.

Meanwhile, according to CNBC, Biden and Merkel have instructed their teams to look into whether Russia’s activities have strengthened or hurt Europe’s energy security.

However, pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to avoid appearing to favor the Kremlin while maintaining strong relations with Germany.

Biden was chastised by Republicans and Democrats in May after lifting sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG and its German CEO.