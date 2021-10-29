Merkel claims that Greeks paid a high price during the debt crisis.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel concluded her final official visit to Athens on Friday by conceding that austerity policies implemented to tackle the country’s debt crisis had cost Greeks dearly.

Since 2009, Greece has been mired in a financial crisis, and Merkel and her ministers have demanded massive budget cuts, civil service layoffs, and steep tax hikes in exchange for bailouts totaling more than 300 billion euros.

She was greeted by demonstrators waving photos of her with a Hitler moustache during the height of the crisis in 2012, with German newspaper Bild calling her as “one of Greece’s most despised women.”

Merkel remarked after visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, “I’ve always expressed my knowledge of the impositions and obstacles that the Greeks were faced with in relation to the euro situation.”

But, according to the chancellor, the adjustment would have been less harsh if Greece and several other EU countries had implemented critical reforms during periods of prosperity.

The Greek crisis, according to Der Spiegel, was “a time of panic” during which EU cooperation began to disintegrate.

In 2009, Greece acknowledged to grossly underreporting its public deficit, resulting in a frantic sell-off of government bonds and increased borrowing prices that spread to many other eurozone countries.

“I think we were all surprised by the euro’s sensitivity to external speculation,” Merkel admitted on Friday.

She claimed the Greek-German relationship had always had a “strong foundation,” but that it had “gone through difficult moments during my tenure,” vowing to return to Greece as an individual.

On Friday, Mitsotakis stated that today’s Greece was “no longer a source of crises and deficits.”

He referred to Merkel as “the voice of reason and stability,” noting that she defied her ministers amid a tumultuous 2015 and “refused to ostracize Greece from the eurozone.”

Merkel began pressuring Greece’s then-Socialist Prime Minister George Papandreou to enact austerity measures to reduce the country’s ballooning public deficits in 2010.

Pensions were cut, the minimum monthly pay was reduced to less than 600 euros, and a wave of privatizations began.

In addition, public service and hospital staffing levels were decreased, and medicine and other resources were in low supply.

Tensions were obvious after socialist radical Alexis Tsipras was elected Prime Minister in January 2015.

He had assured thousands of applauding supporters months before he became leader that Merkel and her then-finance minister Wolfgang. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.