Merkel, a key ally, pays a visit to Ukraine before leaving office.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Ukraine, an ally she has backed in its fight against pro-Russian separatists but has let down with her desire for Russian gas.

She will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky just two days after meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in preparation for her departure next month.

Since 2014, when Moscow took Crimea and pro-Russia separatists broke away from Ukraine in the east, the German leader, who has been in office for 16 years, has been a vital ally of Kiev.

Despite severe resistance from Ukraine, the United States, and other European countries, she has remained persistent in her support for a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe.

In an interview with various media sites this week, Zelensky described Merkel’s approach as “pragmatic,” adding that she was performing a “very delicate balancing act.”

“This is, in my opinion, overly soft.”

Despite their differences on the pipeline, Germany is a crucial mediator in efforts to end the ongoing violence in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people.

Since the violence began, Merkel has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Kremlin, accusing it of supporting rebels, which Moscow denies.

She also played a key part in the 2015 Minsk peace accords, which helped to end the most violent conflicts.

However, the pact, which implies some autonomy for the breakaway sections of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, was unfavorable to Kiev and difficult to implement, according to many Ukrainians.

“With Merkel’s departure, the Minsk agreements’ foundation will become even more shaky,” Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst based in Kiev, told AFP.

Merkel’s visit coincides with Ukraine’s 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union, which will be commemorated on August 24.

On Monday, Kiev will convene a summit with key European leaders to discuss measures to reclaim Crimea.

Merkel, on the other hand, has decided not to attend the summit, demonstrating the “ambivalence of German policy” in Eastern Europe, according to Fesenko.

She has been under fire in especially over the 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) Nord Stream 2 project, which will quadruple Russian gas supply to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

The pipeline will circumvent Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, depriving the country of much-needed transit payments. The pipeline, according to Kiev and its allies, will boost Russia’s energy reliance and geopolitical clout.

In a recent interview, Zelensky voiced optimism that Merkel’s conversations with Putin would be fruitful. Brief News from Washington Newsday.