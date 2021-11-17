Merck Pennsylvania Lab Discovered Unapproved Smallpox Vials.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered 15 vials labeled “smallpox” or “vaccinia” in a Merck lab in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, an FBI investigation is underway. Tuesday night, the leadership of the Department of Homeland Security received an alert.

Smallpox was labeled on five of the vials, while vaccinia was labeled on the other ten. The vials were quickly secured, and the lab was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

“There is no evidence that the limited number of frozen vials had been exposed to anyone.” “While clearing out a freezer in a facility that performs vaccine research in Pennsylvania, a laboratory worker discovered the frozen vials labeled ‘Smallpox,'” a CDC spokesperson told Yahoo News.

Only two laboratories in the world are permitted to receive viral doses: the main CDC lab in Atlanta and a lab in Russia.

The majority of people in the United States have not been vaccinated against smallpox, which is caused by the variola virus, and those who have been vaccinated have minimal antibody by now. Prior to worldwide vaccination, the virus infected millions of people and killed three out of every ten people who became sick.

The last occurrence in the United States occurred in 1947, and the World Health Organization certified the virus to be eliminated worldwide in 1980.

According to reports, the CDC will move the vials to another facility for testing, but there is no evidence that the virus has been introduced to anyone. There is still fear that variola virus samples exist outside of U.S. and Russian labs, but no one knows what exactly is in the Merck lab’s vials at this time.

“The matter is being investigated by the CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement, and the contents of the vials appear to be undamaged.” The CDC official continued, “The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask.”