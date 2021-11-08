Men from Ukraine and Russia have been charged in connection with a major cyberattack that impacted thousands of US businesses.

The Justice Department charged a Ukrainian man and a Russian man on Monday with stealing $6.1 million from over 1,500 businesses throughout the world as part of a large cyberattack.

The US charged Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Russian Yevgeniy Polyanin with conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, among other crimes, in separate indictments, according to the Justice Department. Vasinskyi and Polyanin face a maximum sentence of 115 and 145 years in jail, respectively, if convicted on all counts.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “Cybercrime is a severe threat to our country: to our personal safety, the health of our economy, and our national security.”

“Today’s message is simple. The United States and its allies will do everything possible to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, as well as to recover the monies taken from their victims.” According to NBC News, Vasinskyi and Polyanin were detained in early July for launching roughly 2,500 ransomware assaults that netted them millions of dollars in payments to unlock affected computer systems.

Vasinskyi, 22, was apprehended last month while attempting to enter Poland from Ukraine and will now be extradited to the United States.

According to Reuters, Polyanin, 28, is still at large.

Prosecutors claim that both men built the ransomware software known as Sodinokibi/REvil in April 2019 and were collaborating with two others to disseminate and refine it.

The Department of Justice has recovered $6.1 million in money linked to accused ransom extortionists.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “Our message to ransomware offenders is clear: If you target people here, we will target you.”

Romanian authorities apprehended two more individuals in cyberattacks in 17 countries that employed the REvil ransomware infrastructure on November 4, according to European law enforcement.