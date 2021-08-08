Memorable Tokyo Olympics Moments Include Shared Gold, Knitting, and Cardboard Dogs.

The pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympics may have been short on spectators, but it was not lacking on remarkable moments. Here are some of the most memorable moments from the Games:

Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy put friendship ahead of individual triumph in the men’s high jump, giving Tokyo a welcome dose of Olympic spirit.

After their final efforts, the pair were tied and given the option of a jump-off for victory in front of an empty Olympic Stadium, but Barshim pleaded, “Can we have two golds?”

Yes, and the jumpers — friends who both overcome injury setbacks to qualify for the Olympics – shared first place on the Olympic podium.

Tamberi was overtaken with emotion and writhed around on the track before congratulating compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs on his surprise victory in the 100m sprint.

The first viral moment of the Tokyo Olympics was Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall’s wild, hip-thrusting jubilation.

After his swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400m freestyle ahead of strong American rival Katie Ledecky, Boxall flipped out.

The shaggy-haired swim coach screamed with joy, kicking the air, pounding his hands, and slamming his hips on a perspex barrier.

Boxall later apologized for ripping off his face mask in his exuberance, saying, “I suppose I went outside of my body.”

Hidilyn Diaz, a weightlifter, made Philippine history by becoming the first athlete from the vast archipelago to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 30-year-old established an Olympic record 224kg in the women’s 55kg class, beating out China’s Liao Qiuyun by a single kilo.

It was a victory celebrated across the Philippines, forged through years of suffering by the Rio silver medalist, who trained in exile in Malaysia for nearly 18 months because to Covid-19 limitations.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend, tweeted, “We are extremely proud of you!”

As the youth-oriented sport made its debut in Tokyo, Japan reigned supreme, giving the home crowd something to cheer about as they watched the Games on television.

Three of the four gold medals were won by Japanese skateboarders, as well as one silver and one bronze.

The age of the hometown medalists, 22, 19, 16, 13, and 12, skewed towards the demographic sought by Olympic organizers.

Momiji Nishiya, 13, won the women’s street event at the age of thirteen, and Kokona Hiraki, 12, took silver in the women’s park event at the age of twelve.

Tom Daley of the United Kingdom captivated hearts when he finally became an Olympic athlete.