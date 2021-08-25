Members of Congress are being chastised for secretly flying into Kabul on “ego” trips.

Two lawmakers have been chastised for an unexpected trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday, in the midst of the chaotic ongoing exodus following the Taliban’s takeover.

According to the Associated Press, the journey by Reps. Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, startled State Department and US military officers, who had to redirect resources to provide protection and information to the politicians.

Because it was done without cooperation with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the evacuation in Kabul, the trip raised the ire of State Department, Defense Department, and White House officials.

I went to Kabul airport today with @RepMeijer to supervise the evacuation.

It was indescribable to see our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, managing a human confluence as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c

August 25, 2021 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton)

“We did our visit in secret, speaking about it only after we left, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to acquire intelligence, not to grandstand,” said Moulton and Meijer, both military veterans.

The congressmen went in and out on charter planes, raising accusations that they took seats that could have been filled by Americans or Afghans fleeing the country.

In a tweet, Moulton answered, “We insisted on leaving on a plane that was not full, in a seat designated for staff so that we didn’t take a seat from someone else.”

Rep. Sara Jacobs, a Democrat who sits on the House Armed Services Committee with Moulton, chastised her colleagues for going.

She wrote, “Taking up space in a disaster zone for your own ego serves no one, whether it’s Haiti or Afghanistan.”

August 25, 2021 — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA)

According to the Associated Press, a senior US source described the congressmen’ visit as unhelpful, while other officials said it was perceived as a distraction.

A senior administration official told the Washington Post, “It’s as stupid as it is selfish.” “They’re robbing Americans of their seats and. This is a condensed version of the information.