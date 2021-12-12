Members of BTS, Albums, Awards, Collaborations, and More from the Global K-Pop Band

BTS, a global K-pop trio, is one of the most influential members of the Korean wave, also known as hallyu, a Korean term for the phenomenon of South Korean culture sweeping the globe.

Since their debut in 2013, the seven-piece boy band has grown in popularity not only in their home country of South Korea, but also around the world.

The K-pop singers announced in December 2021 that they will take a “long period of rest” from work, spending the Christmas season with their families for the first time since their debut.

We take a deeper look at the band and their record-setting career, from establishing Billboard and Grammy Award history to other collaborations and partnerships.

A Quick Look at the BTS

BTS (Band of the Stars) (an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”)

June 2013 was the first time the show aired.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook are among the members.

Big Hit Music is a management business. Music labels include Hybe, Pony Canyon, and Def Jam Recordings.

Columbia Records is a major music distributor in the United States.

On Social Media, BTS

BTS: @bts.bighitofficialRM: @rkiveJin on Instagram: @jinSuga on Instagram: @agustdJ-Hope on Instagram: @uarmyhopeJimin on Instagram: @j.mV on Instagram: @thvJungkook on Instagram: @abcdefghi lmnopqrstuvwxyz on Instagram: @abcdefghi lmnop

BTS’s Twitter handle is @BTS twt, while their Facebook handle is BTS ().

@bts official bighitpath [email protected] official bighitpath [email protected] official bighitpath [email protected] official bighitpath d

“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.