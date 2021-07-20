Melbourne’s lockdown is being extended as Australia fails to contain the outbreak.

Melbourne prolonged a five-day emergency lockdown aimed to halt a virulent epidemic on Monday, ensuring that Australia’s two largest cities will remain under draconian Covid-19 restrictions.

“These restrictions just cannot expire at midnight tomorrow night,” Victoria state leader Daniel Andrews said, without specifying the length of the lockdown in Melbourne.

In Melbourne and Sydney, over 12 million people are under lockdown after a month of restrictions failed to stop an epidemic of the Delta type.

In the 18 months after the pandemic began, Australia has mostly avoided widespread population transmission, but is currently witnessing more than 100 new cases each day, putting a strain on contact tracing operations.

The most recent incident began in mid-June, when a foreign airline crew infected a Sydney taxi driver.

The virus was subsequently transported to Melbourne by a relocation crew, forcing a one-day lockdown that was supposed to finish late Tuesday but failed to prevent any additional infections.

On Monday, the state of Victoria announced 13 new cases.

Andrews assured tired locals that the measures were having an effect, despite the fact that they were on their sixth lockdown. “We have made significant progress, avoiding thousands of cases,” he said.

In Sydney, it is becoming increasingly doubtful that the city would be released from lockdown in the fourth week, as scheduled, at the end of the month.

New South Wales imposed a series of new restrictions on Saturday, including the closure of all non-critical stores.

On Monday, the state reported 98 new instances.