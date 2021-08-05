Melbourne is once again under lockdown as Sydney sets a new record for covid tally.

As Australia struggled to contain a deadly Delta outbreak, wrathful authorities in Melbourne imposed a sixth curfew for the city, and Sydney reported a record number of new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

Premier Dan Andrews said he had “no choice” but to make the “extremely tough announcement” to shut down Melbourne and the rest of the virus-stricken state just over a week after the previous lockdown ended.

“None of us are glad to be here, none of us,” he stated, referring to the danger posed by eight unsolved “mystery” cases.

He went on to say, “There is no alternative than lockdown.”

“The alternative is that we allow this run get away from us, and our hospitals will be completely flooded. Thousands of patients, not hundreds.”

More than half of Australia’s 25 million people will be in lockdown when the Victoria lockdown begins at 8 p.m. (1000 GMT).

Sydney residents were ordered to stay at home six weeks ago. However, the efforts have had varying degrees of success in controlling the virus’s spread among a mainly uninfected population.

The number of new illnesses in New South Wales increased to 262 on Thursday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Almost all of the new cases were in Sydney, according to health officials, but a few illnesses in other districts prompted Gladys Berejiklian, the state’s premier, to extend stay-at-home restrictions to neighboring towns.

Authorities in Newcastle, a seaside city of 320,000 people north of Sydney, closed schools and advised citizens to stay at home for at least a week after five positive tests.

In the last 24 hours, five persons in their 60s and 80s have died in Sydney, none of whom were properly vaccinated.

“I can’t emphasize enough how critical it is for people of all ages to come forward and get the vaccine,” Berejiklian added.

Due to a severe shortage of vaccines and pockets of vaccination reluctance, only about 20% of Australians have been fully vaccinated.

Until recently, Australia has escaped the brunt of the pandemic’s effects because to a “Covid-zero” strategy of border closures, obligatory travel quarantine, and aggressive testing and tracing.

However, in the face of the Delta variation, which is far more transmissible than prior strains, those tools appear to be dulled.

New South Wales has documented 4,319 locally acquired cases since a Sydney driver was infected with Delta by an international flight crew in mid-June, and clusters have shown up across the country.

Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister, has done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.