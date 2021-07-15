Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, has been placed on lockdown for the fifth time.

Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, will return to a “hard and fast” lockdown late Thursday in an effort to contain a rapidly expanding coronavirus epidemic.

The city – and neighbouring Victoria – will join Sydney in closing down, putting the total number of Australians under stay-at-home orders to approximately 12 million, according to state premier Dan Andrews.

The predominantly Covid-free country is attempting to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has expanded to over 1,000 cases across the country in less than a month.

Andrews admitted that he made the decision to put Melbourne on its fifth lockdown “with a heavy heart,” but that it was a “absolute necessity.”

“Nothing about this virus is fair,” he added, recounting how only 18 cases in Victoria prompted hundreds of contacts to be tracked down and tested.

He said, “You only get one shot to go hard and go fast.”

“If you wait, if you hesitate, if you are unsure, you will always look back and wish you had done more sooner.”

On Thursday, shortly before midnight local time, a five-day lockdown will begin.

After the virus spread from international aviation workers to their local driver in mid-June, Australia’s largest city, Sydney, is currently in its fourth week of lockdown.

The situation in Sydney has “stabilized,” according to police, with 65 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

However, the lockdown will be extended for another two weeks in order to prevent any community transmission.

Australia was praised for its quick response to the epidemic and successful “Covid zero” approach.

However, as most of the rest of the world cautiously reopens, a frustratingly sluggish vaccination distribution has left only 10% of the population protected.

The lockdown laws are less strict than those in several other cities.

Citizens of Sydney are permitted to leave their homes for purposes such as exercise, essential shopping, employment, or health, however schools are closed and residents are asked to stay at home.

Australia’s borders have been largely blocked to all non-essential travel in and out since March 2020.

The number of persons allowed to enter the country has been reduced to 3,000 each week beginning of this month.

Approximately 250,000 tourists arrived each week before the limits were imposed.