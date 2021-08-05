Megan Rapinoe is in tears after Canada’s likely final Olympic loss: ‘It’s Tough.’

Megan Rapinoe, a two-time world champion in soccer, cried during a post-match interview after the United States women’s team lost their semifinal match on Monday.

The team’s Olympic hopes were dashed by a 1-0 loss to Canada, thanks to a goal from Jessie Fleming in the 75th minute.

Following the game, a visibly unhappy Rapinoe told the reporters, “It certainly wasn’t one of our better performances, that’s for sure.”

When asked about teammate Carli Lloyd, who was seen crouching on the field with her head in her hands after the game, Rapinoe called her “one of the finest players who’s ever pulled this jersey on.”

When asked about a moment she and Carli Lloyd shared after losing to Canada in (likely) their last Olympics, Megan Rapinoe choked up. Carli, on the other hand, is running suicides in the background during the interview. @CarliLloyd is a fighter and a role model. pic.twitter.com/c2B9hPIfso #USWNT #Tokyo2020 #USA

August 2, 2021 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills)

“We’ve been in this together for a long time… we’re both closer to the conclusion than the beginning, and we’ve had a lot of those great moments on the field,” she continued.

“It’s difficult… It’s most likely, I mean, who knows, it might not be her final Olympics, but it’s most likely.” The possibility that the USWNT standout may retire after the Tokyo Olympics has grown.

The setback was a “hard one to swallow,” according to the women’s soccer legend.

“It’s a disaster. After the game, she told NBC’s Marisa Pilla, “We just didn’t have it tonight.” “Once again, we’ve made far too many mistakes. I felt like the space was there for us to play, but we couldn’t get into it because there were too many touches or an erroneous touch. That’s how football works. They only had one attempt on goal, which I believe was a penalty kick, and it appeared to be a penalty kick.

“Yeah, it’s a tough pill to swallow. We clearly do not want to lose to Canada. I don’t recall ever losing to Canada. As a result, it’s a sour one.”

Despite the unfortunate outcome, Rapinoe believes there is still a lot to compete for.

She continued, “That’s what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle.” “It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.