Meet the White Rhino Stud Chosen to Save His Endangered Species.

A 12-year-old British-born stud brought all the way to Switzerland to save his species has become a new superhero for a globally vulnerable rhino population.

Kimba is a southern white rhinoceros, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature monitors attentively through its Red List of threatened species. On Aug. 5, he was brought to the Zurich Zoo with only one job.

With three sisters, zookeepers in Zurich hope Kimba can work some pachyderm magic in Switzerland. According to the zoo, they’re fertile, and Kimba is on tour as a stud.

His most recent assignment, at the Schwerin Zoo in northern Germany, came to a close without any new rhinos. However, he is on the move, along with other creatures, according to a program run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. The goal, according to the organization, is to develop “frequent animal exchanges between and beyond” its members in order to breed them.

“Kimba fared well on the journey. Yesterday evening, he seemed calm and comfortable, and he was particularly interested in his food. “Kimba now has time to adjust to his new surroundings and zookeepers,” said Severin Dressen, director of the Zurich Zoo.

The bull, which weighs roughly 5,500 pounds, will be isolated for at least 10 days before being exposed to Tanda and her three children, Teshi, Talatini, and Ushindi, according to Dressen.

Kimba was born in the Knowsley Safari Park near Liverpool, England, in 2008, but at the age of three, she was transferred to a zoo in Lille, France. Since 2016, he has resided in Germany.

He and the other rhinos will reside in a 10-acre “savanna” in Zurich, styled after the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in the slopes of Mount Kenya, which is a sanctuary for endangered black and white rhinos and other African species.

Dressen is optimistic that Kimba would rapidly adjust to his new surroundings.

“Unfortunately, Kimba’s offspring in Schwerin did not work out. We’re hoping that the bull will feel at ease in our Lewa Savannah, and that the fresh air on the Zurichberg hill will encourage him to reproduce,” he said.

The white rhinoceros, which is separated into southern and northern white rhinoceros, is one of five rhino species virtually wiped off by humans by the turn of the twentieth century.

