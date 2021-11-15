Medvedev wins the ATP Finals opener, leaving Berrettini in tears.

Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion, came back from a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on the first day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday, but he said he felt “zero pressure.”

Against seventh seeded Hurkacz, the Russian second seed won 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.

“I had no break points to save, so I was never under pressure,” said Medvedev, who hit 15 aces in the match.

“I only had break points in two games on Hubert’s serve. I’m overjoyed that I was able to make this work and that I was able to receive both breaks.” Hurkacz has enjoyed a breakout season, winning his first Masters event in Miam