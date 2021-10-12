Medvedev, the US Open champion, triumphs in a rain-soaked Indian Wells.

Daniil Medvedev “put the pressure on” to win his 50th match of the season at the weather-affected ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Monday night, defeating Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) in the third round.

The 25-year-old Russian put on a show in a second-set tiebreaker to pull away from the Serb and improve his season match record to 50-10.

“It was a very difficult match,” Medvedev said to AFP. “I got lucky in a couple times during the opening set. I started well in the second set, but he raised his game.

“I’m glad I was able to fight on every point and force a tiebreak.” In the tiebreak, I was rock solid and really put the pressure on.” The world No. 2 advances to the round of 16, where he will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4 in a windy day session.

Since early this year, Medvedev has been ranked second in the world, and he says his ambition is to one day overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot. In the final of the US Open, Medvedev overcame him.

“I’ve wanted to be number one since I was six years old,” Medvedev stated. “However, he is the true No. 1 this year.” He was the winner of three Grand Slams. That is the situation.

“It’s one of my objectives.” All I have to do now is win a lot of matches and Grand Slams.” After heavy rain and gusty winds blew through the Palm Springs, California area, play was delayed for approximately an hour in the night session before the start of Medvedev’s match.

The worst of the inclement weather struck in the middle of Coco Gauff’s first evening match against Paula Badosa.

After a tiny army of volunteers helped dry the main stadium court at the Tennis Garden, the action resumed.

The schedule had to be rearranged, with some doubles matches being postponed and others being moved to unoccupied courts to get them started sooner.

Last month, Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the US Open final, preventing the Serb from being the first man since Rod Laver to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year.

Medvedev revealed in his victory speech at the US Open that he neglected to bring his wife an anniversary gift. He remarked on Monday that all she wanted was to win her maiden Grand Slam trophy.

He stated, "I love my wife." "She was a tennis player till she was 18 years old." We've done so.