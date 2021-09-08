Medvedev and Fernandez reach the semi-finals of the US Open.

On Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev reached his third consecutive US Open semi-final, while Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 19, made history by becoming the first Canadian woman to reach the final four of a Grand Slam.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Russian second seed Medvedev beat 117th-ranked Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to win his maiden Grand Slam championship.

“All I want to do is go a little bit better than the prior two times and get this extra step, which is actually the most difficult,” Medvedev explained.

Medvedev is now one win away from a possible championship showdown versus Novak Djokovic, who is pursuing the record.

The 25-year-old Russian was a runner-up at the 2019 US Open and lost in the final of this year’s Australian Open to top-ranked Djokovic, who is attempting to clinch the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

“I don’t think about him,” Medvedev remarked, “because as we saw, anyone can defeat anyone.” “I’ll be thrilled if he makes the final and if I make it. I suppose he’s happy as well.”

Fernandez upset Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), after defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka and three-time Slam winner Angelique Kerber.

Fernandez remarked, “I told myself to trust my shots.” “I have to go for it even if I lose.” And I’m glad I took the chance.”

Fernandez, who is rated 73rd, was motivated by her father/coach Jorge, a former Ecuadorean football player, who devised a pre-match strategy.

She remarked, “He advised me to go out and have fun and battle for every point.” “You’re playing in your first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Don’t let it be your last. Make sure this isn’t your final match. Fight for what you want.”

Medvedev will play Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 21-year-old Canadian who reached his first Slam semi-final when 55th-ranked Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz resigned with a leg injury losing 6-3, 3-1.

Auger-Aliassime described the achievement as “incredible.” “It’s an odd way to end, but I’ll get to play one of the best players on the planet.

“I’m relieved to be done, and I’ll attempt to win the next one.”

In 2018, Medvedev defeated Auger-Aliassime in his sole meeting in Canada.

Toni Nadal, Nadal’s uncle and previous coach, is Auger-coach. Aliassime’s

“The communication has been excellent, the effort has been excellent, and the results are on their way,” Auger-Aliassime stated.

Van de Zandschulp aimed to make history by being the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open, and only the sixth qualifier to do so at any Grand Slam event.

However, before the Dutchman fought, the Russian dominated the opening two sets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.