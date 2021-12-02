Media reports that a Libyan court has reinstated Moammar Kadhafi’s son as a presidential candidate.

According to Libyan media, a court in southern Libya reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of dead dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a contender in next month’s presidential election.

He had filed an appeal with the Sebha court earlier in the day, challenging the electoral commission’s rejection of his application last month.

Articles of the election legislation stipulate that candidates “must not have been condemned for a dishonourable crime” and must have a clean criminal record, according to the commission.

Despite substantial disagreements over how the polls should be staged and their credibility, Western leaders have promoted a UN-led peace process and insisted on “inclusive” and “credible” elections beginning on December 24 in the North African country.

Libya is attempting to move past a decade of turmoil that has engulfed the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011 ousted and killed Libyan leader Moammar Kadhafi senior.

Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, registered to run on November 14 but was one of 25 candidates whose candidacy were rejected last week by the elections commission.

The 25 were rejected based on legal concerns, as well as information from officials such as the public prosecutor, a police chief, and the head of the passports and citizenship department, according to the report.

Seif al-Islam had filed an appeal in Sebha, but a “gang of outlaws” attacked the court last Thursday, forcing it to close hours before the appeal hearing, according to the Tripoli government.

After emerging from years in the shadows and told The New York Times in July that he was preparing a political return, he was the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the race.

Seif al-Islam claimed in the rare interview that he intended to “restore the lost unity” of Libya after a decade of upheaval.

A Tripoli court had sentenced him to death for crimes committed during the rebellion that deposed his father.

Later, he was pardoned by a competing Libyan government in eastern Libya.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has repeatedly requested that he be extradited to face charges of crimes against humanity, including “murder and persecution” allegedly committed by state forces across Libya in February 2011.

However, Seif al-Islam is far from the first controversial figure to run for president.

However, Seif al-Islam is far from the first controversial figure to run for president.

Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, is one of them. Many people in the west of the country despise him when he launched.