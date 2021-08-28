McFadden wins his 18th Paralympic medal in wheelchair racing.

Tatyana McFadden, a four-time Paralympic medalist in wheelchair racing, said she was “on cloud nine” after earning her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, four years after blood clots nearly ruined her career.

McFadden won bronze in the women’s T54 5,000m, continuing her streak of placing on the podium in every Paralympic event she’s competed in since 2008.

But, after being diagnosed with a blood-clotting illness in 2017 and recovering for nearly two years, she felt merely competing in Tokyo was an accomplishment in itself.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and nurtured in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six, said, “I’m on cloud nine.”

“I was in a really bad place because it took me 20 months to recuperate, and everyone else was improving throughout that time. I continued to fight, to believe in myself, and to work extremely hard at the gym.”

After being diagnosed with the ailment, McFadden said she couldn’t even sit in her wheelchair for more than 30 minutes, but she eventually regained strength and returned to competition.

After placing second to teammate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold, she commented, “It’s really quite incredible that I’m here – that I was on the podium.”

McFadden will compete in four more events in Tokyo, with the relay possibly being added to her schedule.

More medals would solidify her place among the best Paralympians of all time, and she is determined to use her celebrity to increase disability awareness.

For the first time in Tokyo, McFadden welcomed the US team’s decision to pay Paralympic medalists the same prize money as Olympians.

She stated, “These Games are monumental for us.”

“If the United States can accomplish it, so can the rest of the globe. I’d like for us to take the lead.”

Increased media coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics, according to McFadden, has the potential to “change the world.”

The Olympic and Paralympic logos can be seen on every banner and T-shirt worn by volunteers, she said.

“That is the first time that has occurred at a Games, and it is quite significant for us. We’re truly living in the moment, and things seem to be getting better.”

McFadden is paralyzed from the waist down due to spina bifida, which he was born with.

She was abandoned in a St. Petersburg orphanage and didn’t have access to a wheelchair, so she learnt to walk using her hands.

Deborah Mcfadden, the commissioner of, adopted her when she was six years old. Brief News from Washington Newsday.