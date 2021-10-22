Maya Community Honors The Dead by Cleaning Bones

In a cemetery in the Mexican jungle, Antonio Canche gently brushed a relative’s skull, as part of the Maya community’s historical bone washing custom to honor the deceased.

The rite, which traditionally takes place in late October before Mexico’s Day of the Dead festivities, is being held for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Indigenous Maya people in Pomuch, Campeche, Mexico’s southern state, painstakingly open tombs and remove the bones of their ancestors.

The burial shroud is replaced once they are cleaned, and the bones are returned to their last resting place, according to Canche.

Canche, 74, spent the entire day cleaning up the ashes of his in-laws, parents, and uncle.

“It implies excitement and enthusiasm for me to accomplish it,” he explained.

The families watched over the remains for a few hours between songs and anecdotes to give them some sun and fresh air.

Women sang, “Come out, come out, spirits of pain,” in front of open boxes containing human remains and white clothing embroidered with the names of the departed.

“Remembering our ancestors is a very wonderful custom,” resident Jacinta Chi remarked.

“We change their shrouds because the celebration is approaching,” he explained, “and we remember them with a lot of love and compassion.”

Bones are cleansed for the first time three years after death, and then once a year after that.

“The ritual was not performed last year due to the pandemic. Many people were frightened “Sebastian Yam, Pomuch’s cultural ambassador, expressed his thoughts.

“The pandemic was international, and many people died as a result of Covid here in Pomuch as everywhere else,” he stated.

This year, a lady for the first time completed the rite using her father’s bones. She had to open the coffin, remove the skeleton, disassemble it, and place the components in a wooden box.

Nobody knows when the tradition of cleansing bones began, but Yam believes it dates back centuries, based on village elders’ recollections.

Pomuch locals, like other Mexicans, would put up an altar in their houses with their favorite dishes and drinks for the Day of the Dead after cleansing the remains of their relatives.

Their ghosts are said to return from the dead to eat and drink during one of Mexico’s most major festivals, which takes place at the beginning of November.

The orange marigold blossoms serve as a guide.