Massive Russian wildfires rip through forests as seen from space, according to photos.

Massive wildfires have erupted in Russia as a result of extreme heat and dryness, which can be seen from space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released photographs of fires raging in the taiga forests of Sakha, a Russian federal territory also known as Yakutia, on Wednesday.

One of the photographs was captured on July 5 by an infrared imaging equipment on the Suomi NPP, a polar-orbiting satellite system. Large plumes of smoke surrounded the Sakha region in the natural-color shot.

Satellite data revealed that many small fires had been burning in the area on and off for weeks, but that several of them “exploded in size” during the last week of June, according to NASA.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, over 260 fires were burning in the region as of Monday. More than 607,000 hectares of land, or 1.4 million acres or 2,220 square miles, was burned in the fires.

In a news release, the ministry stated that 2,714 individuals and 320 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the fires. The ministry claimed that 75 flames were put out per day, but that they would likely be combating fires for weeks.

The enormous wildfires, according to Aisen Nikolayev, the head of the Sakha Republic, are linked to the region’s historic dry conditions. Nikolayev stated there hadn’t been a dry June in “almost 150 years” on a Facebook video last week.

According to Tatiana Marshalik, the chief of Yakutia’s hydrometeorological center, the region reached a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, or 100 degrees Fahrenheit, on June 20, smashing the previous record of 37.3 degrees Celsius set in 1988.

The plumes from five fires burning near the Manily region and Penzhina Bay, a long and narrow bay off the northwestern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, were captured in a second NASA photograph. NASA’s Aqua satellite captured the image.

Another image taken with NASA’s Operation Land Imager (OLI) revealed a close-up of one of the fires, complete with smoke and a burn scar.

Officials advised individuals in the area to limit their outside activities or wear protective masks to mitigate the smoke’s health effects. They also advised people to restrict their physical activity, drink extra water, and take efforts to keep smoking out of their homes.

