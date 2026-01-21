Massive £75 Million EuroMillions Jackpot Creates New Millionaire

The EuroMillions draw on January 20, 2026, delivered life-changing prizes, including a staggering £75 million jackpot, sending waves of excitement through the UK and Ireland. Millions of players eagerly awaited the outcome, with the hopes of a lucky few now set to change forever.

As the clock neared 7:30 pm, the deadline for ticket purchases, stores and online platforms were filled with last-minute hopefuls, all vying for a shot at the massive prize. The eagerly awaited draw occurred at 8:45 pm, with the winning EuroMillions numbers for that night being 11, 18, 19, 22, and 50, along with Lucky Stars 1 and 11. For those tracking the Thunderball, the numbers were 4, 10, 13, 32, and 37, with the Thunderball being 10.

Millionaire Maker Prize Guarantees New Winner

While the £75 million jackpot was the headline grabber, every UK ticket holder had a chance to become a millionaire, thanks to the Millionaire Maker code. On January 20, 2026, the code MRPV67395 was drawn, instantly creating a new winner with £1 million in their pocket. The lucky winner could be anywhere in the country, marking yet another exciting moment in the ongoing saga of lottery riches.

The EuroMillions is a transnational lottery played across nine European countries, with draws taking place every Tuesday and Friday. Players must match five main numbers and two Lucky Stars for the jackpot, with smaller prizes awarded for near matches. Even those who don’t win the jackpot can still win significant prizes, including £130,554.30 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The excitement surrounding the draw was palpable, with radio stations and live blogs providing ongoing updates. “Tonight, a huge £75 million is up for grabs!” announced one enthusiastic host as the countdown to the draw began, while players across the UK and Ireland stayed glued to their screens for the results.

However, the odds of winning the grand prize remain slim, with a staggering 1 in 139,838,160 chance of hitting the jackpot. The odds for the Thunderball top prize are slightly better, at 1 in 8 million, but still extremely challenging. Despite this, the hope of striking it rich is a major draw for millions of players, and smaller prizes ensure the excitement remains high.

Ticket sales for the January 20 draw closed sharply at 7:30 pm, with each entry costing £2.50. In addition to the EuroMillions, UK players had the chance to win through other draws like Lotto and Set For Life, adding further excitement to the week’s lottery offerings. As one live blog summed it up, “If you didn’t win tonight, there are plenty more opportunities to win cash.”

The National Lottery’s continued search for winners didn’t end with the EuroMillions draw. Earlier in January, a £1 million prize from the UK Millionaire Maker remained unclaimed for weeks, until a lucky winner from West Sussex stepped forward. The winner, who matched five numbers and one Lucky Star, had to go through the standard verification process before receiving their prize. Unclaimed winnings from past draws are redirected to support National Lottery-funded projects, which benefit causes like sports, arts, and local communities across the UK.

The draw also offered an extra opportunity for Irish players with the Ireland Only Raffle, where tickets purchased in Ireland were eligible for a €5,000 prize. The January 20 draw had players across the Irish Sea eagerly awaiting their fate, while excitement rippled through both the UK and Ireland. For those who missed out on the jackpot, there is always the next draw, as the EuroMillions continues to offer dreams of life-changing prizes every Tuesday and Friday.