Martine Mose, the first lady of Haiti, has been hospitalized after being shot during her husband’s assassination.

Martine Mose, the first lady of Haiti, was shot in her house overnight, killing her husband, President Jovenel Mose.

According to Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, the attack took place about 1 a.m. local time and was carried out by a group of unidentifiable individuals. Martine Mose was taken to the hospital and was being treated for her injuries there.

Jovenel Mose was tragically shot, raising concerns about the Caribbean country’s future, which is grappling with a food shortfall and a growing humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, Joseph added, “All means are being taken to ensure the state’s continuity and to defend the nation.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.