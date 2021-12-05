Maronites Wish To Return To Villages In Occupied Cyprus.

Ninos Josephides, a Greek Cypriot, is only allowed to visit his home village in the Turkish-occupied sector of divided Cyprus a few times a year. However, he is unable to visit his home. It was long ago demolished.

Following Pope Francis’ visit last week, the Vatican-affiliated Maronite was granted an additional visit to the town he had to flee 47 years ago.

“This used to be my house, right across from the church.” It has been demolished. On Saturday, Josephides told AFP, “There were a lot of houses here.”

Maronites arrived in Cyprus centuries ago, originally from Syria and Lebanon. They, like other settlements on the eastern Mediterranean island, suffered from the island’s stormy history, which left scars that are still visible today.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and controlled the northern portion of the island in retaliation for a coup staged by the Greek military junta.

The EU member Republic of Cyprus governs the predominantly Greek Orthodox south, whereas Ankara is the only country that recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Maronites are only allowed to visit Agia Marina five times a year, during religious festivals, according to TRNC officials.

On Saturday, an exception was given as a courtesy to Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi, who had traveled from Lebanon to Cyprus for the pope’s two-day visit.

The excursion, which was organized by the Maronite church, drew about 50 people. As they approached Agia Marina, Turkish security forces in civilian clothing stopped them, examined their vehicles, and checked their identities.

Following the invasion, a military camp was established in Agia Marina, and Turkish troops took some of the homes abandoned by the Maronites who fled south.

The modest church of Agia Marina is one of the few structures left unoccupied by Turkish troops. Men with uniforms displaying the Turkish name for police mixed with the faithful inside the church on Saturday.

A single bulb gave light, and Rahi stated that he would continue to lobby on behalf of the Cypriot Maronites.

Pope Francis described the island’s partition as a “terrible wound” before departing for Greece early Saturday.

Several rounds of UN-led discussions to reunite Cyprus have failed, the most recent attempt being in 2017.

Saturday’s excursion also included a stop in Asomatos, a small village just north of Agia Marina with more permissive visitor guidelines.

Maronite Cypriots are allowed back to attend church on Sundays, but they must return south immediately afterward.

