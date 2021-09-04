Markwayne Mullin defends the Afghan mission and accuses Vice President Joe Biden of lying about the evacuation of Americans.

In the face of criticism, Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin defended his plan to enter Afghanistan to rescue American civilians.

Mullin, a Republican, was dispatched to Afghanistan to assist in the rescue of a mother and her four children. He reportedly requested assistance from the US ambassador in Tajikistan in transporting cash into the country to aid the mission.

After two more congressmen, Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer, visited Kabul, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recommended that Congressmen not visit Afghanistan while the evacuation was underway.

Mullin defended his objective in a Fox News interview on Friday, saying, “We’re attempting to do a job that President Biden wouldn’t do.” He funded the mission because he felt he could help the mission by making phone calls and assisting citizens as they boarded the plane.

He asked, “How can you say no when you have the chance to accomplish something?”

When questioned by Fox News host Bret Baier how he felt about claims that the mission disrupted a clandestine operation, Mullin replied, “I have no idea what they’re talking about.”

Mullin also took aim at the Biden administration for the troop pullout, claiming that the president and the State Department “lied to the American people” by claiming that “everyone who wanted to could get out.”

“That is a complete and total falsehood. Because we’re working with these people,” he explained to Baier.

According to Biden, 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to do so. Since August 14, he announced in a speech on August 31 that the US has evacuated more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans, and foreigners. The president stated that the US had “no timeline” to assist the remaining members of such groups in leaving the nation.

Mullin claims that five planes are parked in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city, with American citizens, special immigration visa holders, and refugees who are unable to obtain clearance since no government is prepared to assist them.

When asked if he believes the US will be able to get everyone out, Mullin stated, “We’re going to get some, but there will be some who will die because of President Biden’s failure.”

He stated, “It’s our mess.” “The Taliban were able to enter because the US created a vacuum. President. This is a condensed version of the information.